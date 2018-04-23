ROYAL BABY: Live from outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital

2018-04-23 10:48
 
Outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital

Cape Town – And the wait for the arrival of royal baby no 3 has begun.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday morning on Twitter, that the Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington in the early stages of labour.

Royal fans and news sites alike have flocked to the steps of the Lindo Wing, patiently awaiting any movement or announcement of the baby’s arrival.

As with George and Charlotte, the royal couple have yet to announce whether we’ll be welcoming a little prince or princess to the world in the coming hours.

Our first glimpse of the newborn may come sooner rather than later. Kate and William introduced Prince George, 4, to a cheering crowd the day after his birth, while Princess Charlotte, 2, made her first appearance on the steps in front of the Lindo Wing the very same day she was born.

We can’t wait to meet the little one.

