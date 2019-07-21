In partnership with

Public memorial service for Johnny Clegg to be held in Johannesburg

2019-07-21 09:11

Cape Town - This week, the country and fans around the world mourned the death of Johnny Clegg, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer on the 16 July 2019

He was laid to rest in a private ceremony on Wednesday 17 July in Johannesburg.

A memorial service has been arranged for public to pay their respects to the legendary singer on Friday 26 July, at 12:30 at the Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude St, Sandton, Johannesburg.

Admission to the memorial service is free, but in order to reserve a seat, please collect your ticket at any Computicket store/outlet from 09:00 on Sunday 21 July.

There will also be an unreserved standing area.

Johnny Clegg’s family thank everyone for the outpouring of support during their time of loss and have asked that donations be made to The Click Foundation through the Friends of Johnny Clegg campaign instead of sending or laying flowers. 

