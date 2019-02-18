WATCH: The Bachelor SA a hit on YouTube

Cape Town – Viewers - including several international ones – have flocked to M-Net's (DStv 101) The Bachelor South Africa on YouTube, comparing the show's look and style to the glamorous lifestyle magazine show Top Billing on SABC3 and many begging M-Net to make the rest of the season's episodes available online for free as well.



In a first-ever move, M-Net decided to release the first episode of The Bachelor SA, produced by Rapid Blue, on YouTube in a shrewd marketing move to help build buzz and a fear-of-missing-out, drive DStv subscriptions, and to cut through the television clutter and create a must-watch TV-event moment.

By Monday morning The Bachelor SA on YouTube racked up over 76 156 views.

Viewers tuned in to see bachelor Lee Thompson meeting the 24 women selected out of thousands of entries that surprisingly included the killed Reeva Steenkamp's former best friend Gina Myers. Lee sent 3 women home at the end who didn't receive a rose.

Specifically watching The Bachelor SA on YouTube, several viewers weighed in begging M-Net to please put the rest of the episodes on YouTube as well, since they don't live in South Africa and don't have access and can't get access to MultiChoice's most premium, flagship TV channel.

"Please upload every episode, some of us aren’t in South Africa but absolutely want to continue watching!" said Tunashe. "Looks like a Top Billing episode," says Jojo.

"M-Net you hit it out the park with this one," remarked Khanyisa Nyalungu.

"Share every episode please," asked Cyra Redcliffe, echoed by Indiphile Matshayana saying "please upload every episode", and Tshwanelo Fokazi saying "Post all episodes for South Africans living abroad".

"Thanks guys, I love the show. From Kenya but am hooked," said Seraya Chuchi.

