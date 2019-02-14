Reeva Steenkamp’s best friend Gina Myers revealed as a contestant on The Bachelor SA premiere episode on Valentine's Day share this

Cape Town - It was revealed on Thursday night that model Reeva Steenkamp's best friend, Gina Myers, will be a contestant on the South African version of The Bachelor.

The local version of the reality dating show's first episode aired on Valentine's Day - exactly six years to the day that Reeva was shot dead by former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

Oscar is currently serving a 13 year sentence at the Atteridgeville correctional centre in Pretoria for Reeva's murder .

Gina, a celebrity make-up artist, will be one of the 24 ladies vying for the affection of South Africa's first-ever Bachelor, Lee Thompson.

In previous interviews Gina has described Reeva as being like a "sister" to her. Reeva also stayed with the Myers family for 6 months before she was murdered. The two had been friends for six years prior to Reeva's death.

(Gina Myers arrives at the Pretoria High Court on 25 March 2014 in Pretoria)

Gina has previously revealed that she had helped her friend Reeva get dressed for her first date with Oscar, three months before Reeva was killed at the hands of the former athlete.

In yet another coincidence it was revealed that the bachelor himself, Lee Thompson, attended the exact same high school as the convicted murderer. A quick Google search revealed that both high-profile men attended Pretoria Boys High School.



The Bachelor SA airs Thursdays at 19:00 on M-Net (DStv 101).

(Photos: Gallo; Supplied by Myers family)