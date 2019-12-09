Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe share this

Johannesburg – Ladies and gentlemen, your new Miss Universe is Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi!

Sunday 8 December saw the crowning of the 68th Miss Universe at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The three-hour show was hosted once again by award-winning comedian, Steve Harvey alongside actress and former beauty queen Vanessa Lachey, and saw performances by Fifth Harmony member, Ally Brooke.

After wowing the judges and fans throughout the competition Zozibini managed to swoop the title, taking over from Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Zozibini is the third South African to win the Miss Universe crown. The first was Margaret Gardiner in 1978, followed by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017.

She is also the first Miss Universe to wear the brand-new "Power of Unity" crown which is said to be worth R73 million.

MEET YOUR NEW MISS UNIVERSE:



