Derick on Karlien and 'missing' kids drama: 'They were safe'

Cape Town - Former rugby player Derick Hougaard, joined Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM on Thursday to talk about the social media drama that unfolded between himself, and ex-wife Karlien van Jaarsveld.

Karlien shared a panicked post on Instagram on Monday, writing: "We can't find my sons. Derick is drunk; we don't know where the children are please! This is how they look, please help to search!"

An hour later, she announced that the children were "found".

Derick responded to Karlien's comments on Twitter, writing: "Apparently there is chaos about my children who were 'gone' while they slept safely next to their daddy tonight. It was before Karlien's mom came and grabbed them."

Karlien has since spoken out on social media, after being criticised for taking her search public, and making several allegations against her ex-husband.



Netwerk24 reached out to Derick's mother Riana Hougaard, who told the publication that "nothing was wrong" the night of the incident.

Speaking out about what happened that night for the first time, Derick told Martin: "We were the safest that we could be. We were sitting with friends and later the kids got cold. One of our friends own the Summit Bar. So we went to go sit there, because they were getting cold. We covered them up, and they were sleeping."

"It wasn't that she [Karlien] couldn't get hold of me, my phone was off. And when the children are with her, I don't call every 30 minutes to find out where my children are. When the children are with you, then they are your responsibility," he adds.



Derick admits that he is angry with his ex-wife, adding: "It is disappointing."

He also defended his current girlfriend, Nadine, who has allegedly been on the receiving end of backlash, saying: "The way certain people have been talking to Nadine, is unacceptable. She doesn't deserve it. It makes me sad. It was blown out of proportion. The children were safe."

According to Derick he has not yet spoken to Karlien following the events that transpired on Monday, and says that he does not expect an apology, saying: "I've never really heard her say I'm sorry, so I won't hold my breath."

The former Blue Bulls fly-half says that his holiday plans have now been muddled up, explaining: "We had plans. How do I explain that for 10 days you were going to spend time with daddy, and now you're not here. They [Karlien] must explain."

He ends off the interview by saying: "All that matters is that they are safe."

<a href="https://iono.fm/e/636315">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>