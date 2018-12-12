Derick's mother pleads for 'peace' amidst ugly social media spat with Karlien share this

Cape Town - Derick Hougaard's mother, Riana Hougaard, pleaded with Karlien van Jaarsveld and her mother Ronel Brink to make peace with her son, for the sake of their two children.

Derick and Karlien tied the knot in 2013, and divorced two years later. The couple share twin boys, Eliah and Daniël.

Karlien has since married Joe Breytenbach, and Derick is dating Afrikaans singer Nadine.

The Afrikaans singer took to Instagram late on Tuesday night claiming that her two sons were "missing," writing: "We can't find my sons. Derick is drunk; we don't know where the children are please! This is how they look, please help to search! [sic]"

An hour later she said that the children had been found and thanked police for the assistance. (Read the full story here)

Following Karlien's public outcry for help, Derick responded by tweeting a photo of himself with the boys, writing: "Apparently there is chaos about my children who were 'gone' while they slept safely next to their daddy tonight. It was before Karlien's mom came and grabbed them."

Netwerk24 reached out to Riana, who told the publication that "nothing was wrong" the night of the alleged incident.

According to the former rugby player's mother, Derick had custody of his sons until 19 December and the children were "excited" about spending time with their father.

Karlien has since spoken out on social media, after being criticised for taking her search public, and making several allegations against her ex-husband.



She released an official statement on her Facebook account, and when asked for addition comment her mother - and manager - Ronel told The Juice: "The statement made to Netwerk24 is Karlien's official statement, and she has nothing more to add."

*Several attempts to reach Derick for comment has been unsuccessful. The article will be updated should comment become available.