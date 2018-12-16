Karlien threatens with legal steps as Derick admits to being intoxicated share this

Cape Town – Ronel Brink, mother of Karlien van Jaarsveld, says that her daughter wants to take legal steps against her ex-husband Derick Hougaard.



This comes after the pair were embroiled in a social media furore this past week.

On Tuesday Karlien shared a post on Instagram writing: "We can't find my sons. Derick is drunk; we don't know where the children are please! This is how they look, please help to search!" An hour later, she announced that the children were "found". (Read the full story here)

Karlien spoke out on social media on Wednesday, after being criticised for taking her search public, and making several allegations against her ex-husband.

On Thursday Derick spoke to Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM to give his side of the story.

Speaking about what happened on that night Derick said: “We were the safest that we could be. We were sitting with friends and later the kids got cold. One of our friends own the Summit Bar. So we went to go sit there, because they were getting cold. We covered them up, and they were sleeping.”

Ronel told Rapport on Saturday that Karlien wants to take legal action. She went on to say that Karlien doesn’t want to keep the children away from Derick but that she wants to ensure that the children are safe when they are with him.

In an interview with the newspaper Derick admitted to having 'too much to drink'.

"I am not going to deny that I had too much to drink, but my children were never in any danger. They were under supervision all the time," says Derick.