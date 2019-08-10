WATCH: Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi talks about her reign and 'living a purposeful life' share this

Johannesburg – At a press briefing held just moments after her win, newly crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi shared some of her goals for her reign with the media as well as some of the things she is most excited about experiencing over the following year.

Cheers erupted on Friday night when Zozibini was announced as the winner of the Miss SA title at the 61st edition of the pageant held at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Speaking about what she is most looking forward to during her reign, the 25-year-old said she cannot wait to meet new people. "I love people so much and this is the kind of job where you get to meet different people every day."

Zozibini entered the pageant with the goal of finding purpose in life. With the crown on her head and the Miss SA organisation by her side, she feels that she can now make a difference.

"Coming in here I said I wanted to live a more purposeful life because I felt like I wasn't doing anything influential or great with my life. So with this title I really am hoping to touch lives and just exist in a space where I can make change."

And while having the title of Miss SA is a great honour and responsibility, the perks that come along with it has the beauty queen quite excited too.

She beams as she tells us that she cannot wait to move into her new Sandton apartment, and of course drive off in her brand-new Mercedes – after she gets her driver's license, that is. The crowd chuckled along as Zozibini confessed that she now owns a car but can't drive it because she does not have a license.

Another important part of her reign will be to support education in the country. Zozibini explains why this means so much to her.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn't for an education, and I feel like every child deserves to have one. So if I could have an influence there, that's definitely what I want to do."

As the winner of Miss South Africa, Zozibini walks away with R3 million in prizes and sponsorship deals.