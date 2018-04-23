PICS: Minnie Dlamini and Terry Pheto take over Coachella share this

-TheJuice

Cape Town – Local actresses Minnie Dlamini and Terry Pheto had the best time at the second weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival.



The local stars and a group of their pals, including fashion designer Thula Sindi, shared their Californian adventure on social media.

ICYMI: We caught up with DJ Black Coffee and Goldfish during the first weekend of Coachella

From posing alongside road signs and showing off their festival vibe outfits, to getting down to the likes of Black Coffee, the Weeknd, Gold Fish, and of course, Beyoncè it sure looked like a great time was had.

PICS: Beyoncé runs Coachella

SEE ALL THE PICS OF MINNIE AND TERRY AT COACHELLA HERE:

Lets...???? #coachella2018 A post shared by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Apr 20, 2018 at 3:07pm PDT

#coachella2018 ?? Day1 A post shared by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

Vezi’thanga gal ?? #MiChella ?? A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Apr 20, 2018 at 9:23pm PDT

GODDESS ???? #BeyChella ?? #Coachella2018 A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Apr 22, 2018 at 1:56am PDT

Terry and Minnie weren’t the only local stars to head to the California desert.

SA celebs, including Khuli Chana, Enhle Mbali and Thando Thabethe experienced the well-known annual festival last weekend.

SEE ALL THE PICS HERE.

