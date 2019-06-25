NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Sho Madjozi shares photos of herself with Cardi B at BETs

2019-06-25 14:47
Cardi B, Sho Madjozi
Cardi B, Sho Madjozi (Photo: Twitter/Sho Madjozi)
Johannesburg – Congratulatory messages are still streaming in for Sho Madjozi on social media, and now we can add Carbi B to the list of celebs who have praised the star for her BET win

According to a post shared by Sho on Twitter, US star Cardi B congratulated her in person at the award show on Sunday. 

The Tsonga rapper posted a couple of pictures of herself posing with Cardi, writing: "It was also really dope for Cardi to congratulate me!! I hope I thanked her properly, I was still excited from the award."

ALSO READ: WATCH: 4 South Africans at the 2019 BET Awards

While Sho Madjozi took home the BET award for Best International Act, Carbi B also walked away as a winner on the night, with two awards of her own. 

CHECK OUT SHO MADJOZI'S TWEET:

