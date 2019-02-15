The Bachelor SA contestant Gina Myers remembers best friend Reeva on Valentine's Day share this

Cape Town - Model Reeva Steenkamp's best friend Gina Myers was revealed as one of the 24 contestants on the premiere of the very first Bachelor SA on Thursday.

The premiere episode aired on Valentines Day - exactly six years to the day that Reeva was shot dead by her boyfriend, former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius.

In previous interviews Gina spoke about how Reeva stayed with her family for six months, and described Reeva has being like a sister to her.

The celebrity make-up artist took to Instagram to pen a poem on the anniversary of her death, writing: "Flashbacks and memories of every day. I remember your words and it makes me reminisce. To every laugh and even the tears that I miss. To each surprise and even the fights that we had. I would take the good and I would take the bad."



"6 years later and I still feel a hole. Just one more smile. A sentence. I stole. I still want the memories to shine really bright. To live your love, so everyone can feel your light. I'll see you in my dreams. I know you that you around. To come and talk nonsense. Just to hear your sound. Of your laugh and your voice when it feels so real," she added.

Gina and Reeva were friends for six years before her life was tragically cut short.

(Photo: Supplied by Myers family)