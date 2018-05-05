WATCH: Funeral service of Akhumzi Jezile share this

-TheJuice

Cape Town – The funeral service for TV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile is underway at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.



The star died in a car accident near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning. The same crash also claimed the lives of singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni.

The funeral service follows a memorial service which was held to honour the star on Thursday at the same venue in Randburg.

The service is being broadcast on SABC1 (DStv 191).

After the service the procession will leave for the West Park Cemetery where he will be buried.



WATCH THE FUNERAL SERVICE HERE: