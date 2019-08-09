Everything we know about your new Miss South Africa - Zozibini Tunzi share this

Cape Town - Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss South Africa 2019 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria on Friday.

The 25-year-old from Cape Town walks away with the title as well as R3-million in prize money and sponsorships deals.

ALSO READ: PICS: Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi's crowning moment

Zozibini currently resides in Gardens, but her home is Tsolo, eSdwadweni in the Eastern Cape.

She holds a ND: Public Relations Management from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and is now completing her B.Tech in PR while working at Ogilvy Cape Town in an under-graduate programme.

Her role models are her parents. "My mother taught me the importance of being kind and humble and always helpful to those around me and my father taught me the importance of an education, hard work and discipline," she says.

She has three sisters, who she counts as her best friends and she would love to meet Caster Semenya to learn more from "women like her."

Zozibini is a hard-core Marvel fan, loves Game of Thrones and has a crush on Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy)

ALSO READ: Our favourite Miss South Africa 2019 red carpet moments



