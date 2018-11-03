WATCH: HHP funeral service share this

Cape Town - Local hip hop artist Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo will be laid to rest in Mahikeng on Saturday.

HHP died last Wednesday at the age of 38. The cause of death is not yet know.

Burial arrangements halted briefly, when Lerato Sengadi took to court in a bid to stop her late husband's funeral on Friday.

The musician's life was celebrated at two separate memorial services in Johannesburg and Mahikeng last week.

WATCH A LIVE-STREAM OF THE FUNERAL HERE:

